Abhishek Singh June 20 2019, 11.42 pm June 20 2019, 11.42 pm

Team India is going great in the ongoing 2019 World Cup in England. With three wins and a draw match in four matches played so far, Virat Kohli and the boys are currently ranked fourth. But the team suffered a major setback in the form of opener Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out of the tournament owing to his injury. While the team is going to miss Dhawan’s expertise on field and his good form, the Prime Minister of India too will miss the Delhi based batsman in the World Cup. He also wrote a heartwarming message for Dhawan.

On Wednesday, Dhawan took to Twitter and informed everyone that that because of his thumb injury, he won’t be playing the remaining matches of the World Cup. Since the thumb didn’t recover on time, he had to opt out of the tournament but the show must go on. He also thanked his teammates and fans for immense love and affection throughout and prayed that he would bounce back fit very soon.

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

Responding to Shikhar Dhawan’s tweet, PM Narendra Modi said that the pitch will miss the batsman but he hopes that he (Shikhar Dhawan) will quickly make a comeback and continue his contribution to team’s victory in future.

Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation. https://t.co/SNFccgeXAo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019

While playing against five-time World Cup winners Australia, Shikhar injured himself as he suffered a fractured thumb on a Pat Cummins bouncer which struck him while he was batting. Despite the injury, Dhawan showed no signs of pain and went on to make a century and ended his innings making 117. Unfortunately, his century knock turned out to be his final knock in the ongoing tournament as he was declared unfit to play for the remaining matches. Left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant was called in as a probable replacement for Shikhar is now part of the 15 member squad.