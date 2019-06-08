Abhishek Singh June 08 2019, 5.23 pm June 08 2019, 5.23 pm

The 2019 World Cup madness is at its peak and we are witnessing some very intense close matches. This World Cup is going to be special as we have as many as four strong contenders to win the cup. South Africa, one of the leading contenders to win the cup, however, has had a patchy start to the tournament as they lost all three matches played so far and the road ahead looks difficult for them. Adding to the woes of the South African team, a recent revelation by AB de Villers has put the team management in spot and former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Ab de Villiers for his recent statement.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Shoaib slammed the South African legend and accused de Viliers of putting finances over the country. "Firstly, people must not forget that there was pressure on AB De Villiers to leave IPL and PSL contracts and make himself available for the World Cup. However, he chose the IPL and PSL, announced an early retirement and recused himself from the World Cup," said Shoaib in his video.

After South Africa’s loss to India on June 5, their third straight loss in 2019 World Cup, it was revealed that the last minute glitch prevented de Villiers from making it into the Proteas team. The former South African skipper had retired from international cricket in May 2018 but continued playing in the T20 leagues around the globe. His selection was not possible as he was not actively playing domestic and international matches months before the tournament.