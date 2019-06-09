Abhishek Singh June 09 2019, 3.32 pm June 09 2019, 3.32 pm

The 2019 World Cup campaign for India began on a winning note as in the inaugural match, the Virat Kohli-led team defeated the Proteas with 6 wickets. Though the win was the talk of the town, former captain Mahendra Dhoni became the center of attraction as he was seen wearing the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves. The logo caught ICC’s attention and the cricket governing body had raised objections over Dhoni sporting the glove with the logo. While the matter was still being negotiated between ICC and the BCCI, Dhoni received immense support from back home and Union Minister Smriti Irani too spoke in his defence.

Taking to social media, Smriti came out in support of the 2011 World Cup winning captain and posted a picture of Indian Army’s Balidaan insignia. Smriti used two hashtags, ‘men of honour’ and ‘heroes’. With this post, Smriti became the second Union Minister to come out in support of MS Dhoni who was asked not to wear the glove with the Army logo on it.

Here's Smriti's post:

Earlier Sports Minister of India, Kiren Rijuji had tweeted on the issue and stated that the government doesn’t like to interfere in sports matter but when it comes to emotions related to the country, the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind.

सरकार खेल निकायों के मामलों में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करती है, वे स्वायत्त हैं। लेकिन जब मुद्दा देश की भावनाओं से जुड़ा होता है, तो राष्ट्र के हित को ध्यान में रखना होता है। मैं बीसीसीआई से आग्रह करता हूँ की वह महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ग्‍लव्‍स मामला में उचित क़दम उठाए। — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 7, 2019