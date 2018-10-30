World Cup 2019: Team India has long list of demands, includes bananas and WAGS

Virat Kohli led Men in Blue are leaving no stone unturned to perfect their game for the upcoming World cup 2019 in England. The team looks in good shape and the recent performances in the last few ODI series make India as one of the favourites to lift the cup. While preparation on the pitch has been flawless, the team is working to ensure all off-the-pitch issues get ironed out. The team recently put a set of demands in front of the BCCI and it looks fairly demanding.

“Apparently, the England cricket board failed to serve the Indian team with the fruit of their choice during the tour. But the CoA was amused by the request and said that the players should have told the team manager to buy bananas on the BCCI’s expenses. There were other demands about booking hotels with a proper gym and discussions about the duration and protocol regarding wives accompanying players on tours.” sources told Indian Express.

According to a report in the Indian Express, these requests were put forward during the review meeting that the team management held with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Hyderabad ahead of the second Test between India and West Indies to chart the road ahead for the team. The review meeting was attended by Captain Virat Kohli, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma, coach Ravi Shastri and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

According to the report, the players also expressed their wish to travel by train in England during the World Cup, a move the CoA felt could not be in favour of over security issues. “The CoA was initially not willing to agree because it was worried about security. But it was informed by Kohli that the England team travelled by train… The team wants a coach to be blocked and booked. The CoA was worried about travelling Indian fans mobbing the train. Eventually, the committee agreed under the condition that the CoA or BCCI won’t be held responsible if anything untoward happens,” stated the report.

The talks then moved to BCCI permitting players’ wives to accompany them. The CoA will be organizing a bus for the wives who will travel to Australia at the end of this year. “There have been instances in past where a few players have driven with their wives separately. The board wants to stop that practice as it affects team bonding,” read the report.

As for permitting wives to travel for the whole duration of a tour, the report stated, “It was felt that some players might view this as a distraction during tours. They (CoA) want to make sure that everyone is onboard before they give the green light.”