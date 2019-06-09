Abhishek Singh June 09 2019, 7.15 pm June 09 2019, 7.15 pm

The World Cup matches began on May 30 in England and obviously, we all are excited about the tournament. The tempo of both, the countrymen and the team, is high after India's first win of the tournament against South Africa. And looks like alleged fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK, too couldn’t control himself and reached the stands to watch the match. Vijay was seen attending India’s match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

A journalist spotted Mallya while he was making his way to the stadium. Mallya, who has been labelled a fugitive economic offender in India, was stopped and questioned by the journalist at the Oval Cricket stadium’s gate on the extradition. Mallya looked miffed with the question and furiously responded, “I am here to watch the match.”

#WATCH London: Vijay Mallya arrives at The Oval cricket ground to watch #IndvsAus match; says, "I am here to watch the game." #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/RSEoJwsUr9 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

While Mallya was caught on camera going inside the stadium, his son Sidharth managed to go in unnoticed. Sidharth later took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and father Vijay Mallya posing with the stadium in the background.

View this post on Instagram 🇮🇳 V 🇦🇺 #cwc19 A post shared by Sid (@sidmallya) on Jun 9, 2019 at 3:33am PDT