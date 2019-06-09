The World Cup matches began on May 30 in England and obviously, we all are excited about the tournament. The tempo of both, the countrymen and the team, is high after India's first win of the tournament against South Africa. And looks like alleged fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK, too couldn’t control himself and reached the stands to watch the match. Vijay was seen attending India’s match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.
A journalist spotted Mallya while he was making his way to the stadium. Mallya, who has been labelled a fugitive economic offender in India, was stopped and questioned by the journalist at the Oval Cricket stadium’s gate on the extradition. Mallya looked miffed with the question and furiously responded, “I am here to watch the match.”
While Mallya was caught on camera going inside the stadium, his son Sidharth managed to go in unnoticed. Sidharth later took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and father Vijay Mallya posing with the stadium in the background.
🇮🇳 V 🇦🇺 #cwc19
Mallya who previously owned the Kingfisher Airlines back home is known to be fond of the sport and also owned one of the IPL teams, Royal Challengers Banglore. Last year Mallya attended the final day of the fifth Test between India and England at the Oval and in 2017, he was seen in the VIP section of the stadium during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game.For the unindicted, Vijay Mallya is on the run after a number of banks back home accused him of duping them of Rs 9,000 crore.