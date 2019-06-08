Abhishek Singh June 08 2019, 12.14 pm June 08 2019, 12.14 pm

The World Cup fever has gripped the nation as the most awaited cricketing event kick started in London on May 30. Expectation form the Virat Kohli-led team India is very high as the country is expecting the boys to recreate the 1983 and 2011 magic and win the 2019 World Cup. While India waited patiently for their first match in the tournament, the wait was worthwhile as the Men in Blue defeated South Africa by six wickets and began the tournament on a winning note. As we await the second clash between India and Australia which is to be played on Sunday, looks like Virat and co. are making the most of free time.

The Indian team visited the Indian Commissioner’s residence in London on Friday. Mrs. Ruchi Ghanashyam, the High Commissioner of India to the UK hosted Indian Cricket team and wished the team good luck for their World Cup campaign. While the team had two days to practice before their clash with five times World Cup winners Australia on Sunday, heavy rains denied the team this opportunity on Friday. This leaves the team with only one day to practice on Saturday before their second clash of the tournament.

Here's the picture of team India from London.

Her Excellency Mrs. Ruchi Ghanashyam , the High Commissioner of India to the UK hosted Indian Cricket team to wish good luck for the World Cup.@RuchiGhanashyam @MEAIndia #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/697jtvFvIy — India in the UK (@HCI_London) June 7, 2019

Last year, when the Indian team visited the High Commission of India in London, the meet created quite a controversy. Along with the players, captain Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma too was seen in the picture and that triggered a debate. Fans pointed out that it was wrong on Anushka and Virat’s part as no other player had taken their wives or girlfriends for the visit so why should Anushka receive a special treatment.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018