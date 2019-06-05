Abhishek Singh June 05 2019, 12.46 pm June 05 2019, 12.46 pm

While India is still nursing the IPL hangover, and the 2019 World Cup is on the horizon. Indians are expecting Virat Kohli and his boys to repeat the Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni feat this time and win the tournament. While all eyes will be on the player’s game, Indian players are also widely known for their unique hairstyle. Just like how the game’s nature has changed over the years, a player’s overall look helps him establish himself. Post winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, MSD had a haircut and the then captain’s move garnered many eyeballs. Same was the case in 2011 World Cup, when Dhoni’s zero cuts made more headlines. While times have changed, our country’s obsession with cricketers' hairstyle has not.

For the 2019 World Cup, most of our players have been styled by celebrity hair-stylist Aalim Hakim. We met him and tried decoding the hairstyle of our players and he gave us some interesting insight. “Whenever it’s the World Cup, most of the cricketers want to be classier. When it’s IPL, they opt for a spunkier look. During the IPL you will see that their hairstyle is a bit radical but in the World Cup, we will see them opt for a classic look. They try to have short hair and whenever they try to keep their hair long, it hasn’t worked for them as when they play, they sweat a lot in the hot weather and long hair only makes the case worse so they prefer keeping it short. When they are getting their hair done, they know what they want."

"Today’s players have changed a lot and they are not like the ones 20 years ago, boring. They are very conscious as to what brand they are wearing, how they are looking, and what kind of grooming products they are using. Their fashion statement has to be on the point and same is the case with their hairstyle. If they are keeping a beard, they like to keep it really sharp and edgy. They don’t even wait for two weeks and they get their hair cut every second week. The overall World Cup look of players is very classy and not outlandish as they are representing India and not a particular IPL team. Some even know how to cut hair and this helps them on long tours. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya know how to use scissors and they are damn good with their fingers. Sachin Tendulkar, too, knows how to cut hair and you will be amazed by his skills," added Aalim.

Virat Kohli

"When Virat walks in to bat, people notice him from head to toe. If you notice Virat in the last 2-3 years, he has opted for classy hairstyles and not radical ones. His side cuts are edgier. He likes to keep it spikey and long. Virat wanted to grow his hair 3 years back and he tried but it didn’t work for him. We tried a lot to make it long but it didn’t work for him. Virat has become the style icon and the whole nation tries to copy him. If he makes a line on his head, the other day people will start copying it. A day before leaving for the World Cup, he got his hair cut. I might do the same haircut for someone else and it might look ok on him but Virat pulls it off quite well. I guess if he goes bald, he will pull that look also quite well and might start a new trend. People worship him and are in awe of him. This time the captain has opted for poky beard and classy haircut."

Hardik Pandya

"Hardik is very particular when it comes to his hairstyle. He is a very different personality from the current lot of cricketers. He is more American in his mind as he keeps experimenting with his looks and hairstyle. We saw him sport blingy chains and a colourful hairstyle. His blue coloured hairstyle was the talk of the town and people were quick to follow it. This time, he has kept simple and classy, short in the end and little dense in the middle. I am sure his hairstyle would be one of the talked about in this season."

KL Rahul

"Rahul keeps visiting my salon a lot and does a combined experiment with his beard and hairstyle. He likes to keep them in sync. This World Cup, we will see him sport short spiky hair and a pointed beard."

Yuzvendra Chahal