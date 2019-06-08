Abhishek Singh June 08 2019, 7.29 pm June 08 2019, 7.29 pm

India is a cricket-obsessed nation and we don’t need any proof to prove it. Post-IPL, the World Cup fever has gripped the nation. Seen as one of the title contenders to lift the 2019 World Cup, the Indian team began their campaigning on a winning note by easily defeating South Africa by 6 wickets. While Virat Kohli and boys are all geared up for the next challenges ahead, support from back home is very strong. So much that Kohli’s school is sending its soil to England as blessings. Yep, you read that right!

Virat Kohli is in England at present, trying his level best to repeat Kapil Dev’s 1983 and MS Dhoni’s 2011 feet. to become the third captain to lift the coveted cup. In an innovative effort by the Star Sports, soil from the school of Virat Kohli will be sent to London. Virat who did his schooling from Vishal Bharti Public School in Uttam Nagar began his cricketing journey from this very ground and went on to become one of the greatest to play the game ever.

The soil from @imVkohli's school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him. Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown.#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/6fVpbmYfyQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2019

Virat did his schooling from Vishal Bharti before moving to the Saviour Convent in the ninth grade. In 1998, he joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy, his first major break while studying at Vishal Bharti.

Not just Virat, Indian bowling attack’s main man Jasprit Bumrah’s school too, is sending its blessings. Jasprit who began his training at the Nirman High School in Ahmedabad is sending the soil from the grounds to England as part of their blessings.

The soil from the school ground where @Jaspritbumrah93 trained is going to England with all the blessings. Send your wishes below & share this post with 5⃣ other fans & watch Dil Se India, tomorrow at 9 AM & 12:30 PM on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1HD Hindi!#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/txRsRJQxA7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 8, 2019