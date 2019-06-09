Abhishek Singh June 09 2019, 6.29 pm June 09 2019, 6.29 pm

The World Cup 2019 campaign for team India began on a winning note as Virat Kohli and boys won their first match of the tournament against South Africa by six wickets. The win boosted the enthusiasm of boys and gave them good confidence for the following matches to claim the cup. As the team is working hard in the net sessions for their remaining fixtures, there are efforts made off the pitch to motivate the players to bring the World Cup home this time. One such effort has called for trouble for coach Ravi Shastri as meme machines have targetted him hard.

In an initiative by Star Sports, soil from the schools of players has been sent to England in the form of blessings. As reported on June 8, soil from school grounds of captain Virat Kohli’s Vishal Bharti Public School in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, Jasprit Bumrah’s Nirman High School in Ahmedabad and Hardik Pandya’s Kiran More Cricket Academy, Vadodara has been collected and transported to England. As part of the initiative, the soil reached London and players were handed over their respective boxes. A picture of Virat Kohli shows him curiously peeping into the box whereas coach Ravi Shastri can be seen looking at it curiously.

View this post on Instagram Mere desh ki mitti 😇😇 A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Jun 9, 2019 at 3:01am PDT

While Shastri too was curious to see the content of the box, in no time, he got trolled for the same.

This is not the first time that Shastri has been trolled on social media. Last year in November, a picture of Ravi Shastri’s doppelganger had inspired many memes.

When you get a window seat but later realize that you got a wrong Mumbai Local. pic.twitter.com/ww7i3OjeJO — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 4, 2018