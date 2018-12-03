image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Somveer Rathi to tie the knot in December?

Sports

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Somveer Rathi to tie the knot in December?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 03 2018, 7.31 pm
back
Deepika PadukoneKapil Sharmanick jonasPriyabka Chopraranveer singhSaina NehwalSomveer RathisportsVinesh PhogatWrestler
nextArunachal Pradesh's Governor flies a critical, pregnant patient in his own chopper
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent

Is Simmba Rohit Shetty’s version of Ram Lakhan featuring Ranveer Singh?

Simmba vs Zero: Who is winning the promotions game?