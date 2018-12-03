Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Somveer Rathi to tie the knot in December?

With the season of the weddings on in the country, everyone wants to end up getting married before the year comes to an end. While celebs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas have already tied the knot, many others and including Kapil Sharma and Saina Nehwal are about to put an end to their single status very soon. Joining this prestigious list is Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat who is set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Somveer Rathi.

According to reports, after keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, the couple has now come forward and admitted to being in a relationship and their social media account is a proof of it. If reports are to be believed, the couple is all set to seal the deal on December 13 and will be hosting a grand reception on December 14. The wedding will take place in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district’s Balali village. On December 2, Vinesh invited Wrestling Federation of India’s president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and handed him a wedding invitation.

Things only got confirmed after the two got engaged in a filmy manner when Vinesh came back from Jakarta, winning gold at the Asian Games 2018 in August. On the other hand, Vinesh won the medal in 50kg freestyle wrestling category and became the first Indian woman to win gold in the category. The two exchanged rings at Indira Gandhi International airport, immediately after Vinesh landed in the country from Jakarta.

We are now eagerly waiting for the duo to get married!