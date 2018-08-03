WWE legend Kane is now the BIG RED MAYOR of Knox County!

The man behind the mask, Glenn Jacobs popularly known by his ring name, Kane is now a Mayor. No joke. One of the all-time greatest and most memorable characters the WWE ever had, just won an election to become Mayor of a county in the US state of Tennessee. Jacobs, the Republican nominee, took over the mayor’s office by winning in the election fight with 66 percent of votes. He defeated Democrat rival Linda Haney.

While many may consider it an odd stint that a WWE star, frequently portrayed as the evil brother of longtime talent The Undertaker, is entering the political ring. But his foray into politics has been long time coming. For the unaware, Glenn was keen to step into politics since a decade including endorsing Ron Paul for president during the 2008 election.

Jacobs also narrowly won the primary election back in May (he won by only 23 votes), with claiming a spot in the general election. While the previous vote was close, but this time around Kane crushed the opponent by winning by more than 15 thousand votes. Jacobs’ campaign slogan, lighting the way for our future, is reflective of his personality and features a flame.