Year Ender 2018: Indian sportswomen who broke all records

Female sportspersons continue to break barriers with their incredible records. In the past year, as we crawled social media, we came across pictures of numerous Indian female athletes holding medals. Needless to say, it’s a matter of immense pride to witness the rise of star female players. If you are aware, 50% of all golds won by India at the Commonwealth Games were brought in by female sports stars. As the year has come to an end, let’s sit and go through the ground-breaking achievements of some of these sportswomen who broke all records in 2018.

#1 Mary Kom

The boxing legend grabbed her sixth World Champion Gold in the 10th World Women's Boxing Championships held New Delhi. The 35-year-old stands as the joint most successful boxer (men and women’s boxing combined) in the history of World Championship alongside Cuba’s Felix Savon.

#2 Saina Nehwal

The shuttler earned a bronze in the women’s singles event along with winning one of two historic medals awarded to Indians in the badminton tournament at the Asian Games.

#3 Hima Das

The 18-year-old created history by earning India’s first-ever gold, clocking 51.46 seconds in the 400-metre women’s final at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletic championships. That’s not all. She also became the first Indian to win a track gold at Asian Games 2018.

#4 Vinesh Phogat

She earned a gold medal in the 50 kg freestyle at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia in August. With this, she also became the Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal in the Asian Games 2018.

#5 P V Sindhu

After suffering multiple failures in recent years, she ended 2018 with a bang. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the prestigious season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament. The badminton stalwart also added a silver medal to her kitty at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

#6 Mithali Raj

The 35-year-old batswoman became the first Indian cricketer to score 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. Notably, her feat also made her beat Virat Kohli in the race.