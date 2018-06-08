You will be clean-bowled with the generosity of Yuvraj Singh as he feeds the poor kids!

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, added a little bit of magic to the life of a few underprivileged children battling with cancer. Also to notice is that couple of days back, we also spotted Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo doing something similar during a Make-a-Wish-Foundation session. It is heartwarming to see big sports personalities using their fame to bring a smile on the faces of kids.

Few might be aware of the fact that Yuvi was diagnosed with higher levels of cancer towards the end of 2011 World cup. He was the chief architect in clinching the ICC T20 2007 and the ICC World cup 2011. Further, he fought cancer, wrote several touching incidents in his autobiography and has been one of the best philanthropists among the cricketers.

And so this generous gesture of the star cricketer did not come as a surprise. Have a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, the poor children were all smiles by his heartwarming activity and this has might have surely raised the collars of his fans. Though Yuvi had a very poor outing in this edition of Indian Premier League, his off-field activities are really drawing attention and being praised by several fans across the world. Kudos!