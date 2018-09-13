image
Thursday, September 13th 2018
English
Yuvraj Singh's workout regime is pure revenge

Sports

Yuvraj Singh's workout regime is pure revenge

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 13 2018, 6.59 pm
back
cricketFitnessIndian Premier LeagueInstagramIPLsportsYuvraj Singh
nextWhat does Katrina Kaif do for that envious bod? Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals
ALSO READ

Gautam Gambhir offers saree-ious support to transgenders

BCCI pay package: Ravi Shastri pockets a neat 2 cr

Sri Reddy drags Sachin Tendulkar on to the controversial pitch. Deets Inside!