Yuvraj Singh's workout regime is pure revenge

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been away from pitch for a while but he’s keeping himself busy. The man is stopping at nothing to keep himself fit and in shape. The attacking batsman who was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League 2018 looked a bit out of shape then and was slammed for ignoring his fitness. But looks like Yuvraj is ready to shut his critics and this recent video is proof.

Yuvraj recently took to Instagram to share a workout video in which he seems to be well in shape and pushing his boundaries. The video also has a message for people who didn’t have faith that the ace batsman could ever do power-training. The video is evidence that Yuvi is far from ‘normal’ in anything he does.

The 36-year old ace cricketer is considered as one of the finest finishing batsman who ever represented the country and is best remembered for his six sixes in the Twenty 20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later he even went on to become a crucial pillar of the team during the 2011 world cup. His health took a beating after that big win when he was diagnosed with cancer. However, that too, is now a faint memory. Yuvraj is still considered as one of the finest fielders in the world and this video the perfect picture of sweet revenge.

It may be a far-fetched desire but with 2019 world-cup round the corner, we hope selectors are taking note?