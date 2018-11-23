Zaheer Khan’s first anniversary wish for wife is all hearts

Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge have been part of many wonderful pictures in the past. Social Media has loved their every move on the internet and safe to say that they are one of the most elegant couples in the game. So when Khan wished his lady love on their first marriage anniversary, it was only natural for the social media to respond in the affirmative.

One year flown by - many lifetimes to go . Happy anniversary SK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/41PXW3DstU — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 23, 2018

Wifey, Sagarika was also quick enough to express her love for hubby and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. We are loving their social media PDA. Keep them coming guys!

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge got hitched last year in the stunning location of Tuscany in Italy. Yes, they did it before Virat and Anushka. For the two, religion was never a hurdle as their families were quite open-minded and liberal. In an interview, Zaheer told a portal, "We didn't face any such issues. Both our families are evolved enough to understand that it's about marrying the right person over marrying into the same religion. It's important to be a good human being."’

We wish the couple all the happiness!