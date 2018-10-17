Zlatan Ibrahimovic surprises rescued Thai soccer team, makes it a memorable one

Sweden Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known globally for his brilliant game on the field, is widely famous for his famous one-liners. This time, the LA Galaxy star went one step ahead and surprised the world when he made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' Show and met the rescued Thai soccer team.

The 12 team member’s boys attracted the world’s attention in July when they were rescued from a flooded Thailand cave. The boys made their first in-studio appearance since the harrowing 18-day experience inside the cave which had caught world’s attention.

The boys were more than happy to have the Swedish great amongst them and were all smiles when he made a surprising entry in the studio. The kids were then presented with a bounty of LA Galaxy gear and Ibrahimovic jerseys as well as VIP passes to the Galaxy’s next home game.

View this post on Instagram Almost there @lagalaxy A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Oct 6, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

“It is (a miracle). I thought I was brave but these kids, this team, is braver than me. They showed their collective teamwork and patience, faith, belief in other hands also. This is probably the best team in the world.” he said.

“We can make an exchange — you get my shirt, I get your shirt,” Ibrahimovic added.

We are sure the boys will cherish the memory of meeting football’s modern-day great in person and spending some quality time with him.