Facebook latest revelation about data privacy breach will have you going WTF!

Social media giant Facebook is known to have breached the privacy of individual users in a number of cases. After being accused of extensively harnessing user data, now we have something new. In a latest report, it has emerged that the company tracks how its users move the mouse on the computer screen. Yes, in response to a set of 2,000 questions by US Senators in a 222-page long document, Facebook revealed some of the intrusive ways in which it tracks its users in the name of security.

Facebook said that it tracks mouse movements in order to distinguish between humans and robots. This also helps the social media giant to determine whether a window is foregrounded or backgrounded.

"We collect information from and about the computers, phones, connected TVs and other web-connected devices users use that integrate with our Products, and we combine this information across different devices users use," Facebook wrote in the document. It further added that the collected information is to “give better personalise the content (including ads), to measure whether they took an action in response to an ad we showed them on their phone.”

The social media platform further admitted that it collects information about operating systems, hardware, software versions, battery levels, signal strength, available storage space, Bluetooth signals, file names and types, device Ids, browser and browser plugins, from the users' phones, TV and other connected devices.

Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg during a Congressional hearing on the sidelines of the Cambridge Analytica scandal had said that the app does not use microphones to track its users. However, this latest revelation about tracking mouse movements makes it look like the company is close to admitting the same.