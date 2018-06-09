Facebook Messenger to reduce Messenger alerts!

Recent reports state that Facebook Messenger will stop sending the ‘You Are Now Connected on Messenger’ alerts to users who never open those alerts to start with a new chat thread. A report in TechCrunch has stated that they are already in process of reducing the alerts.

Facebook will take help of machine learning to identify the audience that doesn’t use the alert often. A Facebook spokesperson revealed in a statement, “We’ve found that many people have appreciated getting a notification when a friend joins Messenger. That said, we are working to make these notifications even more useful by employing machine learning to send fewer of them over time to people who enjoy getting them less. We appreciate all and any feedback that people send our way, so please keep it coming because it helps us make the product better.”

So, every time a user makes a new friend, Facebook sends a ‘You Are Now Connected on Messenger’ alert. The basic theme of the notifications is to encourage the users to start a new chat thread with friends that helps to boost the app engagement. Although, the basic problem here is that every user may not be keen in chatting with every new friend they make and alerts make it seem like they have received a new message on their app.

So, this new development is sure to help users in a great way.