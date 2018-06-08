Facebook’s bug makes private posts public for 14 million users, renders an apology

On Thursday, a software bug was detected on Facebook which resulted in private posts getting public without the knowledge of the FB users. This bug hit around 14 million users for days on end in May. This setback comes right after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The glitch automatically set the audience selector tool to ‘everyone’ even if the user had selected ‘friends’ or ‘friends of friends’. As the bug turned active from May 18 to May 27, the settings automatically changed to public.

Erin Egan, the Chief Privacy Officer at Facebook apologized for the glitch by saying, “We have fixed this issue and starting today we are letting everyone affected know and asking them to review any posts they made during that time. We’d like to apologize for this mistake.” Facebook stated that the audience settings have been reverted to the original settings placed by a specific user. The users who have been hit by the bug will be shown a notification coupled with an explanation, an apology and a request for them to review their posts during the period when the bug was active.

The company is yet to recover from Cambridge Analytic scandal, in which a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm earned access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users.