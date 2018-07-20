Post mob lynching, WhatsApp to limit message forwarding

WhatsApp is one of the largest used and abused messaging platforms, especially in India with 200 million users. However, as much as the platform has become an essential element in sharing information, it has also been responsible for many viral hoaxes.

Audiences have been absorbing all kinds of negative and wrong information and are being misled into believing something that’s utterly fake. India has reported quite a few instances when people succumbed to mob lynching due to a false message on WhatsApp that spread like wildfire.

Now, in a bid to reduce such cases, WhatsApp has decided to limit the feature of message forwarding in its app. So, a new update will only allow a user to forward a particular message to 20 groups worldwide. But, in India, this will be limited to just 5 groups. Also, the option of ‘quick forwarding’ will be removed for Indian users.

“We believe that these changes — which we’ll continue to evaluate — will help keep WhatsApp the way it was designed to be: a private messaging app,” the company said in a blog post.

Also, WhatsApp, that’s owned by Facebook has bought full-page newspaper ads to issue warnings about misleading information being spread around on the platform.