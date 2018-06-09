Yahoo! messenger to shut down permanently on July 17

It might be the end of an era for many who began using internet around early 2000s or few years before that! Yahoo! Messenger, one of the oldest instant messaging services in the market, will be closing down on the 17th of July. This comes amid a business panorama that is hugely dominated by messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger among others. Oath, which owns the messenger, says it is finding new ways to sustain and hence, is working on the messenger.

“There currently isn’t a replacement product available for Yahoo Messenger,” We’re constantly experimenting with new services and apps, one of which is an invite-only group messaging app called Yahoo Squirrel (currently in beta)," the company wrote.

“We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning as one of the first chat apps of its kind. As the communications landscape continues to change over, we’re focusing on building and introducing new, exciting communications tools that better fit consumer needs," it emphasised.

Yahoo! Messenger was in the business for around two decades and anyone logged into Yahoo could avail the service. It began its journey as Yahoo Pager in 1998 when instant messaging business had almost nil competitors, and social media wasn't this prevalent. It was an immediate success.

Yahoo! Messenger users can download their chat history for next six months. However, other services from Yahoo! are going to remain unscathed.