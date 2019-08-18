Soheib Ahsan August 18 2019, 10.38 am August 18 2019, 10.38 am

Bareilly Ki Barfi is without a doubt an unforgettable film. It was a well-made entertainer that saw a great cast come together. It won numerous awards which include Filmfare and IIFA. On Sunday the film's director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari shared a series of throwback pictures from the film's sets on its two year anniversary. She also thanked audiences for showering the film with love. Notably, Bareilly Ki Barfi was Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's second Bollywood film as a director.

Bareilly Ki Barfi follows the story of Bitti (Kriti Sanon) who has a hard time finding acceptance in society due to her loud and open nature. She later comes across a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi which describes and compliments her own characteristics. The book has been authored by Ayushmann Khurrana who used Rajkummar Rao's name. Bitti, impressed by the book and hoping to find acceptance from its author, meets Rao expecting him to be the author. What follows is a humorous competition between Rao and Khurrana as the two try to win over Bitti. Bareilly Ki Barfi saw the coming together of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The two actors have proven to be up and upcoming actors who are fun to watch. What was better than watching their other films was to watch them come together on the big screen.

Check out Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's tweet Instagram post: