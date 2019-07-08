Soheib Ahsan July 08 2019, 8.39 pm July 08 2019, 8.39 pm

Cricket lovers from India and New Zealand might be excited about the upcoming world cup semi-final as they will see their teams clash against each other for a chance to be in the finals. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Indian team captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be facing each other in a World Cup semi-final. In 2008, at the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, India and New Zealand played against each other resulting in India's win. The two teams were led by none other than Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. It seems the two have really made their way through the world of cricket in 11 years, being world cup squad captains now.

According to ESPN Cric Info, what is interesting is that captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson had direct confrontations in 2008. In the first innings, Kane Williamson after scoring 37 runs was stumped out by wicketkeeper SP Goswami. The balling for this was done by Virat Kohli. In the second innings, Virat Kohli was caught out by Kane Williamson. Nevertheless, India won the match and Virat Kohli was named the man of the match.