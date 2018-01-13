A special member joins the Gully Boy script reading session

With ‘Padmaavat’ finally lining up for its release on January 25, 2018, Ranveer Singh can finally put his character of Sultan Allaudin Khilji behind him and move on to his next film ‘Gully Boy’. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also starring Alia Bhatt will soon go on floors but not without the leading stars properly immersing themselves into their characters.

We found another video from the script-reading session where we can see Ranveer Singh along with Vijay Maurya and Alia Bhatt. All hands are on deck as they read and discuss the script. YRF Talent shared a video on their Twitter handle giving fans a sneak peek into the session.

Although the video is without audio, the sleeping dog, addressed as ‘Ruling Class’, that appears towards the end of the video is our favourite. The preparations are on in full swing and the film is touted to be one of the most-anticipated projects this year. Both lead actors of the film are often spotted visiting director Zoya’s office and residence and Zoya is pretty excited about her new project. The director keeps fans up to speed with the pace of the film by sharing snippets from the process on her social media account.

This will be the second time Ranveer will be seen collaborating with director Zoya. Both have them earlier teamed up for ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ in 2015. However, Gully Boy will be the first time Ranveer will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt on big screen. The film is scheduled to release later in 2018.