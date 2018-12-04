Anil Kapoor opens up on nephew Arjun Kapoor's affair with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's rumoured relationship isn't very rumoured anymore. Unlike how they kept it a hush-hush business before, Arjun and Malaika can now be spotted together in open. Not long ago, we spotted them at the airport, making their way back from Italy. At the recently held reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the duo entered separately but arrived in the same car. We earlier reported how Malaika also made it to a party organised by Arjun's family and friends. That speaks a lot, isn't it?

Arjun's chachu Anil Kapoor is a wise man. He was the person who advised Deepika Padukone to never let go of Ranveer Singh since he thought they were a perfect match. When quizzed about nephew Arjun's affair with Malaika, he sounded super composed. “I know him very well. Whatever makes him happy, makes me happy. I don’t want to comment on anything as that’s personal... whatever he does. We all family members have believed in that whatever makes the other person happy, makes us happy," the actor said.

"They look great and happy together. They should spend as much time together as possible," Anil further said, when asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship. Looks like he is quite fond of all the star couples in Bollywood right now. Well, so are we!