Diljit Dosanjh over the short span of his career in Bollywood has proved that no role is too hard for him. Nevertheless, the actor/singer does it best when it comes to giving the audience a good laugh. This is exactly what he does in the new promo for Arjun Patiala. Although the promo is a short one, Dosanjh shows us the mistakes one should avoid when hitting on a girl. The video establishes that the character of Arjun Patiala no matter how silly is quick at covering up mistakes.

Arjun Patiala is a romantic comedy film which puts Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in roles that fit their area of expertise. Since the film revolves around cops it can be expected to have a few dark turns which is what Dosanjh hinted in an Instagram post as well where he could be seen alongside Varun Sharma and Ronit Roy with grave expressions on their faces. This picture is a shot from the film but Dosanjh pointed out that the film still will be a laughter riot for the audience.

Arjun Patiala is a romantic comedy spoof which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan. The film is set to release on July 26.

