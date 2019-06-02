Siddarthsrinivas June 02 2019, 7.16 pm June 02 2019, 7.16 pm

After getting done with all his political commitments at the end of the election season, the actor in Balakrishna was all set to resume work. As his NTR biopics Kathanayukudu and Mahanayukudu failed to garner attention at the box office, the actor had lined up a new film with experienced director KS Ravikumar. The film was supposed to go on floors soon with a release date set for Sankranthi 2020, but in a shocking turn of events, Balakrishna has decided to put the project on the backburner.

According to a birdie close to the actor, “Balakrishna had planned to do the film with KS Ravikumar after hearing the one-liner. But now, he is not too impressed with the script of the film that has been presented to him. He has asked KS Ravikumar to either rework on the draft, and is also contemplating on dropping the project on the whole.” Reports have come in saying that Balakrishna had pushed the official launch of the film due to this reason alone.

On the other hand, the actor was in talks with Boyapati Srinu for another film, but got skeptical with the idea after the colossal failure of the director’s last film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. However, Boyapati is very confident about winning the audiences with his new film, and has met Balakrishna on a couple of occasions trying to convince him. If things go right, this project will go on floors in the month of July.

News had been circulating that the actor heard another script from director VV Vinayak, who has been out of action for the past few years. It will be interesting to see which of the three he will pick for his next film, as he is under pressure to prove himself with a successful venture at the box office.