Casanova Diaries: Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor, who has filled more pages?

Bachna Ae Haseena… Lo Mein Aa Gaya, Ranbir Kapoor found a perfect song for himself, didn’t he? Going by the number of girlfriends he has had in a short span of time, you can definitely guess where we’re headed with this. Ever since he made a debut in Saawariya, Ranbir’s personal life has been the talk of the town and why wouldn’t it be? He has been associated with the biggest starlets of the industry, so it’s but obvious that we will be inquisitive about his private life. Thanks to his love affairs, Ranbir has earned a new title for himself and that is of being a Casanova. But is he equivalent to the original Casanova of Bollywood, Salman Khan? Let’s find out…

First we need to decode why Salman Khan received the title of being a Casanova. With his boy-next-door looks and charm that can make any girl swoon, Salman has had a long list of affairs. Needless to say that he is one such star who has had a very colourful life with girls always hovering by his side. From Sangeeta Bijlani to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif, Salman has been in the news much for his romance sagas. Not to miss his teenage love with Shaheen Jaffrey and Somy Ali. Surprisingly all these affairs were of serious. With Sangeeta Bijlani, his affair was so serious that they decided to settle down in matrimony. Wedding cards were printed and everything was on track, but something went wrong (read Salman’s phobia with commitment) and they split. Then his scene with Aishwarya Rai is known to all. He got so serious about her that he even made use of violence to keep her in his life. But of course, they parted ways and he found love in someone else. His next was Katrina Kaif who shares the strongest bond with Salman. There have been names cropping up of ladies like Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and others; supposedly being Salman’s girlfriend, but it is all said to be a rumour. Currently, Salman is said to be dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. But again whether their relationship will last for long? Salman alone knows!

Time to jump on to the younger Casanova of Bollywood aka Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since he made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Ranbir’s personal life has been on public display. The first ever affair he had when he entered Bollywood was reportedly with his co-star Sonam Kapoor. But the most publicized affair he had was with Deepika Padukone. Their bond was so strong that Dippy even got a tattoo of his initials. Unfortunately, they parted ways and the reason shocked us. RK confessed that he cheated on Deepika Padukone and that’s when we learnt that Junior Kapoor lad is a player. Next on his list was Katrina Kaif with whom he had a very serious relationship. (Salman and Ranbir seem to be fond of serious relationships). Their relationship lasted for almost six years before they called it quits. Reportedly, one of the reasons that we got to know for their split was Ranbir’s phobia with commitment (a classic trait of being a Casanova). Currently, Ranbir is said to dating Alia Bhatt, his co-star from his upcoming film Brahmastra. But will this relationship turn into marriage or will it go downhill? Only time can tell.

Well so if we compare Salman and Ranbir’s list of girlfriends, the latter definitely seems to be following the former and you never know. Or maybe, just maybe, sometime RK may just surpass Salman and turn out to be the Bollywood’s biggest Casanova of all times. What’s your bid on this? Let us know in the comment section below.