In Com Staff August 12 2019, 6.41 pm August 12 2019, 6.41 pm

Keerthy Suresh is undoubtedly a busy actress but her Tamil fans have been eagerly waiting for her to sign a Tamil film. She was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar and since then the actress has not signed any films in the Tamil language. It was being reported a while back that the actress is now all set to be back to K-Town. It was being said that Karthik Subbaraj has roped in the actress for his next production venture. Reports also stated that she had accepted the offer. Now, it has been finally confirmed that this film is actually happening.

Karthik Subbaraj’s production house, Stone Bench Films, took to Twitter and announced that their 3rd production venture will be with Keerthy Suresh. The film has been written and directed by Eashvar Karthic. It has also been announced that the film will have elements of emotion, mystery, and thriller. The film will go on floors from September and it will be shot in the beautiful Kodaikanal. Not many details have been revealed yet apart from the fact that the music for the film will be given by Santosh Narayanan. The cinematography will be handled by Karthik Palani and Anil Krish will be the editor. From the looks of it, the film will not have any male lead. This too looks like it is going to be another women-centric film in Keerthy’s kitty.

Check out Stone Bench Films' tweet -

Happy & Excited to announce @StonebenchFilms Next feature film, Production No 3, starring @KeerthyOfficial ,Music composed by @Music_Santhosh ,Written & Directed by @EashvarKarthic

We truly look forward to your love and support!@karthiksubbaraj @kaarthekeyens @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/4OuOTtK779

— StoneBench Films (@StonebenchFilms) August 12, 2019