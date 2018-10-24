India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live UPDATES: Kohli, Rayudu hit fifties

Rayudu is a good batsman, but he does have a bad temper. In first class cricket, he's been involved with confrontations with umpires and players. his coach too was not spared. He once got into an ugly spat with former cricketer Shivlal Yadav's son, Arjun. Things got so heated that Arjun uprooted a stump to whack Rayudu. Harbhajan Singh and Rayudu too got into a confrontation during the IPL.