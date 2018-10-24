India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live UPDATES: Kohli, Rayudu hit fifties

3.37 PM IST
Rayudu is a good batsman, but he does have a bad temper. In first class cricket, he's been involved with confrontations with umpires and players. his coach too was not spared. He once got into an ugly spat with former cricketer Shivlal Yadav's son, Arjun. Things got so heated that Arjun uprooted a stump to whack Rayudu. Harbhajan Singh and Rayudu too got into a confrontation during the IPL.
3.25 PM IST
It's a FIFTY for Ambati Rayudu! That's his 9th half-century. He has two 100s in ODIs. The man proving himself worthy of the fourth spot.
3.20 PM IST
Most runs for India against WIndies in ODIs:
Virat Kohli - 1574 runs in 29 matches
Sachin Tendulkar - 1573 runs in 39 matches
Rahul Dravid - 1348 runs in 40 matches
Sourav Ganguly 1142 runs in 27 matches
That's quite the record for Kohli. But to be fair for the other players on this list, they faced an entirely different WIndies team, one which could send shivers down anyone's spine.
3.17 PM IST
HALF CENTURY! Virat slams his 49th fifty with a single. Sensational knock from the skipper.
3.11 PM IST
DROPPED! Kohli gets a life as WI captain Jason Holder drops a juicy catch. This could've been Obed McCoy's first international wicket. Tough luck mate! We can understand his frustration - that was after all Virat Kohli, the world's number one batsman. McCoy will be pissed but he can't scream at the captain, especially when he's on debut!