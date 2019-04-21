IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Kane Williamson's SRH all set to take on Dinesh Karthik's KKR in the Hyderabad clash

Live Update

Match number thirty-eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see Sun Riders Hyderabad take on Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. Hosts SRH ended their three-match losing streak with a win over table toppers Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata would like to follow the same after losing their last four games. It will be a good contest to see as both the teams are loaded up with individual stars and specialists in each department. While SRH boasts the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, KKR has Andre Russel, Suniel Naraine and others on their side. Last time when the two teams met, KKR outperformed against SRH and won the thriller match. We are sure SRH would want to avenge the loss.

Talking about team Sunrisers Hyderabad, it is one of the most balanced sides of the IPL 2019. In the batting order, they have David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar and others. In the bowling department, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others have been keeping the opponents under check. The only weak link in the team is that the middle order batsmen haven’t much contributed because of David and Bairstow’s good show at the top and we are sure KKR would want to exploit on this point by getting the two openers out early.

Team KKR has been over-dependent on their foreign talent Andre Russell who had performed in the earlier wins of the team. Later in the games where he didn’t perform, team Kolkata has been in trouble. Their batting hasn’t been consistent and players like Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Suniel Narine, Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana have performed in few matches and KKR would want to get them going.

For now, both the teams are on eight points with SRH on fifth place and KKR on the sixth position. Both the teams would want to win the contest and find a spot in the top four positions.