DeepVeer wedding: How Deepika and Ranveer's wedding gifts might light a smile for many

The year's most awaited wedding is just a couple of days away! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have set off for Italy's Lake Como; the picturesque locations are sure to add further beauty to the dreamy ceremony! We are eagerly awaiting glimpses of the ceremony. Meanwhile, here's something that's absolutely melting our hearts. If reports are to be believed, then Ranveer and Deepika want all the gift to be directed to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation in the form of donations.

We all are aware of Deepika's struggle with depression. She was one of the first ones from tinsel town to openly speak about mental health and many followed her footsteps. The Live Love Laugh Foundation was set up with an intention to create awareness about mental health, train professionals and equip them enough to help and treat those with mental illness, strike conversations with sufferers and hear them out. In a country like India where we are bogged down by so many taboos and can't often open up on our psychological sufferings, such organisations can create a major impact.

You have our respect, Deepika and Ranveer!