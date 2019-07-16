In Com Staff July 16 2019, 11.53 pm July 16 2019, 11.53 pm

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's 16 July episode begins with Suman asking Kabir that why was he invited at Pooja's (Shrenu Parikh) house. He lies saying he had a meeting with the employees. Suman warns him to not fight Pooja but he promises to her that he would take care of everything. Pooja learns that Chopra wanted to reduce the worker's salaries. She demands to increase the salary instead. Chopra plots to take advantage of Pooja.

Pooja informs Amma that the deal was important to her as she wanted to invest in orphanages for small girls. Chopra suggests that his son give the presentation instead of Pooja but she dismisses him. Kabir approaches Pooja and asks for some time to return her money. Pooja mockingly gives him thirty seconds and tells him to go before she comes out of the restroom.

Pooja gets anxious during the presentation and feels dizzy. Chopra confirms the plan with his son and recalls mixing something in Pooja's soup. Kabir notices Pooja's worsening condition.