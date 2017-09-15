I once had a girl
Or should I say
She once had me
She showed me her room
Isn't it good
Norwegian wood
The beginning of ragarock in mainstream pop music started with this very song by the Beatles. George Harrison played the sitar for Norwegian Wood, one that bought from the Indicraft Store of London’s Oxford Street in 1965. This sitar is going up for auction on September 28 with bids starting from $50,000 (Rs 32 lakhs).
The instrument was made by a famous store in Kolkata and was gifted to a friend of Patti Boyd – George Harrison’s first wife. Harrison had first discovered the sitar on the sets of the Beatles second movie, Help! He had seen a group of Indian session musicians playing renditions of "A Hard Day's Night", "Can't Buy Me Love" and "I Should Have Known Better" to a sitar, accompanied with other instruments. George bought the sitar after talking to David Crosby of The Byrds, about incorporating Indian classical music in their tracks and listening to sitar virtuoso, Ravi Shankar’s records.
"We'd recorded the Norwegian Wood backing track and it needed something. We would usually start looking through the cupboard to see if we could come up with something, a new sound, and I picked up the sitar - it was just lying around; I hadn't really figured out what to do with it," Harrison said in the television documentary, The Beatles Anthologies. Norwegian Wood was recorded on October 12, 1965 in the EMI Studios of London for the album, Rubber Soul.
George Harrison called his sitar playing skills on the song ‘very rudimentary’. "I didn't know how to tune it properly, and it was a very cheap sitar to begin with. But that was the environment in the band, everybody was very open to bringing in new ideas." A year after the recording, George had traveled to India to learn sitar under Ravi Shankar himself. Read More