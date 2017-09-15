Aditya Vaddepalli June 20 2019, 2.54 pm June 20 2019, 2.54 pm

The beginning of ragarock in mainstream pop music started with this very song by the Beatles. George Harrison played the sitar for Norwegian Wood, one that bought from the Indicraft Store of London’s Oxford Street in 1965. This sitar is going up for auction on September 28 with bids starting from $50,000 (Rs 32 lakhs).

The instrument was made by a famous store in Kolkata and was gifted to a friend of Patti Boyd – George Harrison’s first wife. Harrison had first discovered the sitar on the sets of the Beatles second movie, Help! He had seen a group of Indian session musicians playing renditions of "A Hard Day's Night", "Can't Buy Me Love" and "I Should Have Known Better" to a sitar, accompanied with other instruments. George bought the sitar after talking to David Crosby of The Byrds, about incorporating Indian classical music in their tracks and listening to sitar virtuoso, Ravi Shankar’s records.

"We'd recorded the Norwegian Wood backing track and it needed something. We would usually start looking through the cupboard to see if we could come up with something, a new sound, and I picked up the sitar - it was just lying around; I hadn't really figured out what to do with it," Harrison said in the television documentary, The Beatles Anthologies. Norwegian Wood was recorded on October 12, 1965 in the EMI Studios of London for the album, Rubber Soul.