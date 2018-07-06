Ha! 2.0 producer openly challenges Sanju’s box office record

Ranbir Kapoor – Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is raking rewards worldwide, with its box office collections soaring high since day 1. The total box office returns of the film are now edging towards the 200-crore mark. While Sanju is creating history every day one filmmaker is challenging its box office win. With INR 46.71 crores in hand, the film beat SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali 2, which held the record with 46.50 crores on its Day 3. One of the 2.0 producers now says that the Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer will beat it hands down. Producer Raju Mahalingam’s tweet challenges Sanju’s record, asking the audience to ‘Wait for 2.0’. The tweet is now spreading like fire on social media, with Rajini fans taking care of the mileage.

Even though the grand audio launch of 2.0 took place in Dubai on the 27of October last year, there has been no concrete update on the release of the film yet. According to a source close to the team, the delays in the film have occurred due to the extensive VFX work associated. The company which initially took up the project had gone bankrupt, absconding with all the footage of the film that had been worked on yet. In return, the team have been forced to start the process again from scratch. However, the makers of 2.0 are quite confident that they can bring the final product to the screens by the end of this year. Let’s wait and see!