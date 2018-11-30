Here’s why Mahesh Babu’s multiplex could not open along with 2.0!

For quite some time, the news about Mahesh Babu’s own multiplex AMB Cinemas has been on the marquee. The star has collaborated with Asian Cinemas for this state-of-the-art luxury cinema chain that will boost many special, exclusive features.

AMB Cinemas was initially looking at the option of an opening along with Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, which hit the screens on Thursday. However, some unforeseen testing delays for the laser projectors have resulted in the opening of the multiplex being pushed further by a week. The owners have now zeroed in on a new date to get things going. In fact, the team has also started promotions on Twitter by asking the fans to come up with guesses on the date.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar had been to the venue, going through the food trial process which is being carried out simultaneously. She even put up a glimpse of the glossy popcorn tub at the cinema.

Mahesh Babu, who is now shooting for his family drama Maharshi in Hyderabad, will come down to the venue for the grand opening of the multiplex. In the near future, the actor plans to expand the chain to two other locations which will be made with the same standards and luxuries, making it a great experience for moviegoers in the city.