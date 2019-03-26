Hiranyakashipu: Rana to play the deadly asura king in this mammoth Rs 180 crore biggie

Ever since Baahubali happened, Rana Daggubati’s image has had a big makeover, with lots of directors approaching him with deadly, villainy roles. The actor has smartly stayed away from most of them, as it would draw comparisons with the character of Bhallaladeva that he had essayed in SS Rajamouli’s biggies. However, the time had come for him to rethink the decision as Rana has signed his spot to play the role of Hiranyakashipu in the eponymous film which will be helmed by Gunasekhar of Rudramadevi fame.

According to a source from the unit, “The film will be going on floors in June. The makers are planning to roll it out at a mammoth budget of 180 crore. The pre-production groundwork will begin by the mid of May, with lots of grand sets to be erected for the purpose. Close to 17 VFX studios will be taking part in this project, which will feature a couple of other well-known artists.”

While his character of Bhallaladeva has now become iconic, this is the first time in his career that Rana would be essaying the role of a mythological character. According to the Hindu Puranas, Hiranyakashipu is one of the scariest and notorious asuras. The culmination of his story featuring the memorable act of Narasimha (another avatar of Lord Vishnu), is one of India’s most famous stories. Rana’s character was initially supposed to be played by Venkatesh, but the Baahubali star has now bagged it, being more suitable for the role. The film will be made in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.