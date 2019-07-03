Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 11.59 pm July 03 2019, 11.59 pm

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming role in the film Super 30 has brought him closer to teachers, students and the way institutions work. This has helped him better understand and appreciate their roles in society. On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to pen his thoughts and feelings regarding teachers. The note is not just an appreciation note but is also a call to recognise the efforts of teachers and give them the respect they deserve. He has expressed his appreciation for his co-stars as well for their cooperation and dedication towards the shooting of the film. Since the film is based on the Super 30 coaching classes, the film's crew primarily consisted of teachers and students.

Super 30 is an upcoming film based on the Super 30 coaching classes run by Anand Kumar. The Super 30 classes are renowned for their ability to help students pass the IIT and JEE classes. To be a part of the Super 30 class, students are required to write an entrance exam. As the name suggests, only 30 students are selected for it, those belonging to economically backward sections of society.

Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena. Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl and written by Sanjeev Dutta. The film is produced by Phantom Films and is their last film following their dissolution due to the sexual allegations raised against co-owner Vikas Bahl.