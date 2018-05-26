Hugh Grant ties the knot with beau Anna Eberstein

Remember Four Weddings and A Funeral? This insanely good-looking actor rose to massive fame after he played a character that leaves his girlfriend on the wedding day. Hugh Grant might break hearts into zillions because this time around, he has taken the wedding vows in real life. Grant tied the knot with Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein. Reportedly, the wedding took place at the Chelsea registry office, near to their residence in West London.

The two have three children together, who were also present at the private and low-key ceremony. Anna and Hugh had been dating for quite a long time and they welcomed their third child this year in March.

Grant also has two kids with Tinglan Hong.

"Everybody looked very happy and relaxed, it was obviously an informal occasion with only very close family members present,” they said.

“The group congregated on the steps and Grant stepped in right at the last minute, seemingly in a bid to attract attention," an onlooker told Telegraph UK, about the wedding ceremony.

Albeit this is his first wedding, Grant's series of relationship has made news several times. The most famous among all of them was his affair with model and actress Liz Hurley, who yet remains a close friend.

Congratulations, Hugh and Anna!