Soheib Ahsan August 08 2019, 2.27 pm August 08 2019, 2.27 pm

Thursday saw the beginning of the 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Karan Johar, Sriram Raghavan, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, and Arjun Kapoor were present at the event's inauguration. Indian producer Mitu Lange was also present. She is known for owning the largest distributor of Bollywood films in Australia and New Zealand. Lange will be hosting the festival this year. The event began with a speech from the Zero actor, who is also the chief guest for the festival.

Check out these pictures from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne:

Starting with his usual witty self, King Khan started the speech remembering his previous visit to the festival followed by stating how happy he felt to be attending the event. He said, "Many years ago in 2006-07, I came here when I was a rising superstar giving hit films after hit films. And now I am back here again, still, a rising superstar not making as many hit films. I thank everyone for the opportunity to speak here. It’s heartening that because of the Indian diaspora, Indian cinema is getting noticed. It’s extremely gratifying and makes every Indian proud. I speak for everyone on the Dias today, that we are happy to be here.”

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar pointed out that the festival was reflective of the ways Indian cinema has changed and has started travelling all over the globe appealing to international audiences now. He also complimented Shah Rukh Khan his longtime friend on being an outstanding actor with a large heart.