IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match, Qualifier 1 at Chennai: CSK loses top three

Live Update

The playoffs are here and today we have Chennai Super Kings facing off against Mumbai Indians. MI is fresh off a decisive victory of KKR and will be gunning to get an advantage over CSK today.

Dhoni's CSK is one of the best teams in the league this year. With the right set of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders give CSK an edge over the other teams. With Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis by Suresh Raina on number three, CSK has the best. It is then followed by Dhoni himself who has been in sublime form. Kedar Jadhav, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja to follow. The spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have already troubled the opposition with their bowling and the same can be expected in today's match as well. Chennai Super Kings will be going for the kill in today's match and would want to earn two points and advance ahead.

MI will be banking on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to provide a strong start. Siddhesh Lad will want a spot on the squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, along with Kieron Pollard will be the ones who play the big shots. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the finishers. The duo is capable to take wickets as well. Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar will be required to stop the run flow. Jason Behrendorff and Alzarri Joseph will be the strike bowlers.