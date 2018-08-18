JP Dutta reveals 1967 Indo-China war heroes helped him with Paltan

Patriotism as a film's primary subject is never quite out of order. When the flavour meets a story on a real-life war, it goes a few notches higher. And JP Dutta is a maestro in this genre. For Paltan, he tried making it as authentic as possible and hence, got in touch with real heroes who had fought the 1967 Indo-China war.

"I meet all the officers with the help of their respective battalions. The commanding officer of the battalion gives me the contact and then I start my research. Attar Singh came on our sets and he pointed out and zeroed in on the feature that was closest to Nathula," Dutta told Mid-day. Lieutenant Attar Singh and Major Bishan Singh and family of Captain Dagar were the people Dutta consulted.

"It look me close to a year... I start with getting in touch with the heroes and their families and then I start getting my facts right and keep it as real as I possibly can for cinema," he added.

With Paltan, the Border director returns to direction after 12 long years. The film revolves around the 1967 Nathula La clash which took place around the Sikkim borders. It is slated for a release on September 7.