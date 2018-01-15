Jumanjis jungle adventure triumphs over Star Wars and Justice League

Hollywood has a love hate relationship with movie sequels. While some go on to become hits, others disappear, failing to live up to the standard of the first installment. One film however seems to be faring well and adding value to its franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The second installment to the 1995 Jumanji made the best of the New Year’s box office by collecting over Rs 41 crore in its two week stint in India.

“Films like Jumanji work well in the box office because of their nature. People want to watch it as they are easy on the mind and come with humour and thrill,” said Girih Johar, film and trade business analyst.

True to Johar’s words, people seem to show a liking towards the film as it beat Star Wars, one of the most successful franchise Hollywood has seen. Jumanji’s jungle adventure over threw the space journey shown in The Last Jedi on New Year’s Day. The Luke Skywalker chronicler collected Rs. 11 crore in seven days at the box office compared to Justice League which saw Rs 26.25 crore in the same time.

Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black star in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE.

The movie which collectively made $338.7 million worldwide has pushed its producers, Sony Pictures beyond the billion-dollar mark internationally. A charming cast comprising of Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black is being credited for their comedic conjecture on screen. The movie has even beaten Sony’s most successful franchise Spiderman.The second installment of the franchise is based on the concept of the original film of a board game released in 1995 featuring Robin Williams and Kristen Dunst but the latest film sees the game upgraded to a video game with four teenagers getting encapsulated in the gaming world.