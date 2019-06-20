Ranjini Maitra June 20 2019, 8.26 pm June 20 2019, 8.26 pm

Meritorious, intelligent, promising. But short-tempered, abusive, dominant. That's how Shahid Kapoor's character in Kabir Singh comes across, so far. Just when you start liking him for his capability to love, the inherent misogyny turns you off.

The film begins with a very messed up (and heartbroken) Kabir Singh looking at his life as a flashback. Kabir, the ultimate angry young man of a Delhi medical College, falls in love with his junior Preeti (Kiara Advani), literally at first sight. So does Preeti, but she's the soft spoken, restrained one. That results in a Kabir who mostly makes decisions and a Preeti who mostly abides by. But all hell breaks loose when Preeti's family refuses to accept Kabir as the son-in-law.