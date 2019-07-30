Soheib Ahsan July 30 2019, 12.04 pm July 30 2019, 12.04 pm

Kiara Advani is all set for her next appearance on Netflix. The drama titled Guilty will revolve around a small-town girl who accuses the college heartthrob of rape. It will be narrated through the eyes of the musician girlfriend of the accused. The film promises to confuse and make audiences wonder who is truly guilty in the given circumstances. On Tuesday morning Kiara Advani shared a picture as her Instagram story of the film's team celebrating the wrap up of the shoot. Kiara can be seen standing next to director Ruchi Narain in the picture.

Check out Kiara Advani's picture below:

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic which serves as Dharma's branch focusing only on digital content. Kiara Advani was approached for the role in May. It was later revealed that the film would also include Nikki Walia, Manu Rishi Chadha, Taher Shabbir, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Fahad Ali.

The film was confirmed to be a digital release but the platform remained unspecified. In June Netflix tweeted that they would be the platform for the film. Along with the tweet they also revealed Kiara's look for the film. She can be seen wearing a woolen cap and a black-red shirt tied around her waist with black boots. It seems she's definitely nailing the free art student look for the film.

Check out Netflix's tweet below:

We're buzzing to announce that @Advani_Kiara will return to Netflix in a new movie called Guilty produced by Dharmatic, a @karanjohar company. Okay, the buzzing has intensified. Who has the remote?@DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/nNWUzjcZmG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 25, 2019