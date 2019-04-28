  2. Uncategorized
Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very special message for her ‘fan’ Diljit Dosanjh, watch video

Uncategorized

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very special message for her ‘fan’ Diljit Dosanjh, watch video

Diljit Dosanjh is a crazy fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kylie Jenner and his latest single is proof.

back
BollywoodDiljit DosanjhEntertainmentGood NewsKareena Kapoor KhanKylie + Kareenakylie jennerUdta Punjab

within