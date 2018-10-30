image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to unite for Imtiaz Ali?

Uncategorized

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to unite for Imtiaz Ali?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 30 2018, 7.58 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentImtiaz Alikartik aaryannew filmSara Ali Khan
ALSO READ

Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor lead the fashion parade

Imtiaz Ali to bring Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani on screen?

Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon sneak out for Ferrari Ki Sawari