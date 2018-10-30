Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to unite for Imtiaz Ali?

It's raining fresh pairs in Bollywood. For example, Vicky Kaushal-Alia Bhatt in Raazi, or Taapsee Pannu-Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan. The predictable on-screen pairs are done to death and we are up for fresh things now. Given that, how about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan joining hands? Hey, it could be a reality soon!

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the two might be roped in for Imtiaz Ali's next. The untitled project is likely to travel to floors in February. No detail regarding the same is out yet, but the combination sure sounds interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Oct 26, 2018 at 11:24pm PDT

Kartik, who is a few films old, entered the blockbuster club with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film raked in over 100 crores and we heard he was about to bag Dharma Productions film. Reportedly, the actor charged an exorbitant amount of money, therefore losing the project. Nevertheless, one can't deny that Kartik has the necessary youth appeal. He is presently occupied with Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon.

Sara, on the other hand, is set for her debut. The teaser of Kedarnath was released on Tuesday and was met with positive reviews. To work with a maverick like Imtiaz Ali might prove to be a true turning point in her career.

However, we are yet to have a confirmation regarding the same. Let's just hope it works out.