The reality television show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been around for a long time. it first began in 2000 and is gearing up for a new season after 19 years. Ahead of the release of the new season, Amitabh Bachchan seems to have been hit by nostalgia. The actor shared a video of a collection of memories from all of the show's previous seasons. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan has also been an important part of the show over the years.
Amitabh Bachchan began hosting KBC in 2000 since its first season. The successful ratings of the show led to a second season being made. The second season was cut short due to Amitabh Bachchan falling ill. In the third season in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan served as the show's host. As a result, the show's ratings drastically fell as a majority of the show's audience was not happy with the change in host. From the fourth season onwards in 2010, KBC has retained Amitabh Bachchan as its host.
Over the years the reward amount, as well as the number of questions in the show, have changed. It started with 1 crore and then was raised to 2 crores and then 5 crores. Ever since its seventh season in 2013, the final prize of the show has been Rs. 7 crores. Each season the lifelines in the show have also been changed. Often new lifelines are introduced or old lifelines are re-introduced. What new surprises we will see this season, only time will tell. Notably, the Rs 7 crores prize has been won by only one contestant from the eighth season in 2014 till date. Well with the new season who knows, we might see someone break the record. KBC Season 11 will premiere on August 19.Read More