Soheib Ahsan August 19 2019, 5.11 pm

The reality television show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been around for a long time. it first began in 2000 and is gearing up for a new season after 19 years. Ahead of the release of the new season, Amitabh Bachchan seems to have been hit by nostalgia. The actor shared a video of a collection of memories from all of the show's previous seasons. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan has also been an important part of the show over the years.

Amitabh Bachchan began hosting KBC in 2000 since its first season. The successful ratings of the show led to a second season being made. The second season was cut short due to Amitabh Bachchan falling ill. In the third season in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan served as the show's host. As a result, the show's ratings drastically fell as a majority of the show's audience was not happy with the change in host. From the fourth season onwards in 2010, KBC has retained Amitabh Bachchan as its host.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's video below: