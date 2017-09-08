Ayushi Anand June 20 2019, 3.37 pm June 20 2019, 3.37 pm

Kerala is a hot spot for migrant labourers; about 40 lakh have migrated to Gods Own Country from all over India. Labour laws in the state also seem to be the reason – workers don’t have to work more than 8 hours and they receive the highest wages not only in India but in all SAARC countries. Apart from that, they receive health and education benefits as well. However, linguistic barriers have long haunted the workers.

South-Indian states have always resisted Hindi. Activists in Karnataka had recently smudged Hindi metro station names on boards. Tamil Nadu witnessed a slew of protests when road signs were replaced from English to Hindi. Kerala in no exception. Residents of the state refuse to speak in any other language other than Malayalam and English. A language that workers migrating to Kerala have a hard time communicating in.

The Kerala State Literacy Authority (KSLA) has now launched the book Hamari Malayalam in Hindi to bridge the language barrier. While talking to BBC Hindi, Dr. PS Sreekala, chief executive officer of the KSLA, said that they are conducting a dozen classes wherever the migrants live to teach them Malayalam. Apart from speaking, the workers will learn how to read and write in Malayalam as well. The book will include topics such as health, hygiene, technology, ethical value and rights of workers. Furthermore, KSLA will also teach the workers Hindi as most of them come from non-Hindi speaking states such as West Bengal, Assam and Orissa.