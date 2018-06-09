Love Sonia to open this year's Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018

Love Sonia, a film largely dealing with woman trafficking, will be opening this year's Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018 which begins this 21st June 2018. It is known to be Europe’s largest South Asian film festival. The Festival will be attended by Director Tabrez Noorani, who is making his directorial debut with this one. The film's cast, including Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, will also attend the festival.

The makers claim Love Sonia to be based upon true events. It revolves around a young Indian village girl who she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save her sister. Her life changes beyond a measure. It has ben extensively shot in Jaipur, Mumbai, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, and will release in India in September.

Apart from well known names of Bollywood, it also features Hollywood stars like Freida Pinto, Demi Moore and Mark Duplass. It as well marks the Bollywood debut of Mrunal Thakur.

Director Tabez Noorani himself was involved in a real-life rescue mission that took place in Hong Kong and India. "We were keen to make a project for a global platform which would speak volumes about an issue which is a terrible problem faced by almost every community, and which has not been adequately addressed. This movie attempts to cast light on this issue," he said.